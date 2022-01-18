COVID cases in the US drop 47 percent in a week: data

Daily COVID-19 cases across the United States have dropped 47 percent in the last week — offering a glimmer of hope that the Omicron winter surge is finally starting to ease.

There were about 717,800 new cases reported in the US on Monday, statistics compiled by John Hopkins University shows.

The average infection count has been sitting at about 800,000 per day over the past week.

It is a sharp drop from the record 1.4 million new cases reported just one week earlier on Jan. 10, according to the data.

There were 1,122 new deaths recorded Monday across the country, the John Hopkins data shows. And the number of hospitalizations were at 156,676 as of Monday, according to Health and Human Services figures.

The nationwide decline in cases comes as infections in several states have started to fall — or plateau — in recent days following weeks of Omicron-fueled surges.

New York’s seven-day average of new cases has been on the decline since peaking at at more than 85,000 per day on Jan. 9.

The Empire State recorded 26,772 new cases on Sunday, the latest state data shows. The significant daily drop could be explained by a lag in reporting over the holiday weekend.

Hospitalizations in New York rose for the first time after dropping for four consecutive days. There were 11,751 hospitalizations statewide on Sunday and 152 new deaths.

Despite case numbers dropping in states like New York, US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned the nationwide Omicron peak was still yet to come.

“There are parts of the country — New York, in particular, and other parts of the Northeast — where we are starting to see a plateau, and in some cases, an early decline in cases,” Murthy said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace.

“The Omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough.”