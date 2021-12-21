Thirteen players on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster have landed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list in the past week, including seven on Tuesday.

The list includes multiple starters: wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, rookie right tackle Lucas Niang, defensive tackle Chris Jones, cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Willie Gay Jr., rookie linebacker Nick Bolton and kicker Harrison Butker.

Rounding out the Chiefs’ growing reserve/COVID-19 list are wide receiver Josh Gordon, cornerback Rashad Fenton, tight end Blake Bell, offensive lineman Kyle Long and safety Armani Watts.

The Chiefs on Tuesday also placed practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain and linebacker Darius Harris on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the NFL Transactions report. Practice squad wide receiver Gehrig Dieter landed on the list late last week.

How did the Chiefs get to this point? Here’s a timeline showing how the current situation developed so rapidly, charting the players’ placement in the league’ coronavirus protocol:

Dec. 13: Gordon goes on list

Dec. 14: Jones listed

Dec. 15: Gay listed

Dec. 16: Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers without Gordon, Jones and Gay.

Dec. 17: Dieter listed

Dec. 20: Kelce, Ward, Butker listed

Dec. 21: Hill, Niang, Bolton, Fenton, Bell, Long, Watts, Fountain, Harris all listed.

Whether any of the above players are available for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium remains to be seen. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday he is “hoping” to see Jones, Gay and Gordon return before kickoff on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ position groups affected by the reserve/COVID-19 list, and some of their available options for backfilling some roles:

WIDE RECEIVER

If Hill and Gordon aren’t available, the Chiefs are down to Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Marcus Kemp.

While each brings his own unique skill-set to the offense, none boast Hill’s explosiveness or proven production. Hill currently leads the team with 102 catches for 1,178 yards and nine touchdowns.

Story continues

The next-closest wide receiver is Hardman, who has 47 catches for 506 yards and a touchdown.

With practice squad receivers Fountain and Dieter on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Chiefs are left with rookie Cornell Powell.

TIGHT ENDS

The potential of playing without Kelce, who is second on the team with 83 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, and Bell is bad enough. It gets worse knowing rookie Noah Gray is the only other tight end on the Chiefs’ active roster.

Mark Vital, who played college basketball at Baylor, and Nakia Griffin-Stewart are on the Chiefs’ practice squad.

OFFENSIVE LINE

The Chiefs could return to Andrew Wylie at right tackle if Niang is out. Wylie started four straight games before Niang returned to the starting rotation against the Chargers.

Long has been a healthy inactive for three straight games since returning from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, so his potential absence might not affect the active roster too much.

The Chiefs have available offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho for depth purposes, along with Nick Allegretti, who can play center and guard, plus center Austin Blythe.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Derrick Nnadi started in place of Jones alongside Jarran Reed last week.

But without Jones, the Chiefs’ interior line suffered against the Chargers, allowing 192 rushing yards on 39 carries. Tershawn Wharton has the flexibility to play inside, and outside and the Chiefs could elect to bring up defensive lineman Cortez Broughton again from the practice squad.

Neither of those players is a game-wrecker like Jones.

LINEBACKERS

If Bolton and Gay aren’t available, the Chiefs would be down to Anthony Hitchens, Ben Niemann and Dorian O’Daniel on their active roster. Far from an ideal situation. Bolton currently leads the Chiefs’ defense with 102 tackles.

The Chiefs have linebackers Elijah Sullivan and Shilique Calhoun on their practice squad.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Ward and Fenton missing a game together would certainly be a blow, but the Chiefs should have L’Jarius Sneed back this weekend.

Mike Hughes can move from right cornerback, where he started in place of Sneed for two games, to play on the left side, which is typically manned by Ward.

Fenton is a big piece of the defense because of his ability to play the slot, but the Chiefs would likely slide safety Tyrann Mathieu to the box. Deandre Baker is also available to play outside, as needed.

Watts is core special teams contributor and the Chiefs could turn to safety Zayne Anderson to fill in. They also have cornerbacks Josh Jackson and rookie Dicaprio Bootle available on their practice squad.

Of all the position groups affected so far by the past week’s COVID problems, the defensive backs are arguably the best equipped to handle potential absences.

KICKER

The Chiefs signed kicker Elliot Fry to their practice squad last week, so they won’t be kicker-less.

But Butker has one of the biggest legs in the entire league, so his presence would be sorely missed in any long field-goal situations if he’s unable to play on Sunday.