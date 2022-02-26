Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Face a New Rival as GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Prepare to Enter the Ring

As new Covid-19 cases fall, the postpandemic vaccine market grows more interesting. On Wednesday, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi, two of the world’s largest vaccine makers, said they would submit a Covid vaccine for U.S. and European regulatory approval. In spring of 2020, many expected the pair’s vaccine to be first out the door. But early results disappointed. They’re now aiming their vaccine largely at the booster market, noting that recipients of different primary vaccines saw neutralizing antibody levels rise 18- to 30-fold when boosted with their vaccine.

