COVID-19 cases drop sharply over past week

Reuters

Biden administration set to deny $130 million in military aid to Egypt, U.S. officials say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is set to deny $130 million of military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns, U.S. State Department officials said on Friday, in a rare punishment of a key ally, even though it fell short of expectations of rights groups. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-hold-130m-egypts-military-aid-over-human-rights-sources-2021-09-14 that the aid would be withheld if Egypt did not address specific human-rights-related conditions Washington has set out, which activists say included the release of certain individuals deemed political prisoners.