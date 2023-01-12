Cousin of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors dies after being tased

A cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being tased repeatedly by officers he was trying to flee, intense bodycam footage shows.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Jan. 3 in Los Angeles’ Venice neighborhood, according to police officials who released a 19 minute video about the encounter Wednesday.

Witnesses initially told officials that a man — later identified as Keenan Anderson, 31 — had caused a traffic collision at a busy intersection and was “running in the middle of the street and exhibiting erratic behavior,” according to LAPD Captain Kelly Muñiz.

Anderson, 31, was initially cooperative with police, but had expressed concerns that he would be framed or “killed.”

After responding officers arrived, Anderson obeys orders and sits on the sidewalk while being questioned, the footage shows.

The young black man then expresses concern that other cops will try to plant evidence in the BMW he was driving and left down the street.

“They’re trying to put stuff in my car,” Anderson says in the footage.

“Who’s trying to put stuff in your car?,” the unidentified officer responds.

“They gonna try to,” he replies.

Anderson is then seen becoming increasingly agitated — ignoring orders to stay seated and pacing back and forth.

Suddenly, he bolts into the traffic after proclaiming the situation was “making me hot,” according to the bodycam footage of four officers released by the department.

Officers quickly catch up with the fleeing suspect but he refuses multiple requests to lie down on his stomach on the road, the clip shows.

Anderson is then shown pleading with bystanders for help as multiple cops restrain him on the asphalt.

“Please sir, please don’t do this sir. Please! help me please!,” he cries, while accusing the police of being “actors” and “trying to kill” him.

“They’re trying to George Floyd me… They’re trying to George Floyd me!,” he frantically utters, referencing the 2020 police murder of a Minneapolis man that sparked nationwide police brutality protests.

After more than a half dozen warnings that officers would deploy a Taser if he didn’t stop resisting, an officer deploys the stun gun multiple times on the suspect.

“Help! They think I killed C-Lo, they think I killed C-Lo, Help me please! They’re trying to sedate me, I know too much!,” Anderson screams as cops handcuff him and and strap his legs together.

In addition to the bodycam footage, police released cellphone footage from a witness who was filming the troubling encounter from across the street.

“That guy right there he caused that accident,” a man is heard saying in the phone video.

“He was trying to steal my car. Yeah the police are doing the right, uh job right now. Don’t think that the police are abusing him. He was trying to, uh, go away,” the witness continues.

“I think that guy’s in a very paranoid state,” another man is heard saying.

About five minutes after paramedics arrived to render aid to Anderson, he was taken to a Los Angeles hospital, according to Muñiz.

“While at the hospital and after approximately four and a half hours following the use of force, Anderson experienced a medical emergency, did not responded to life saving efforts by medical staff and was pronounced deceased,” the captain confirmed.

Muñiz did not elaborate on the circumstances of the “emergency” or his cause of death.

Police said an autopsy conducted by the department found Anderson had traces of cocaine and cannabis in his system.

The results of a county medical examiner autopsy had not yet been released.

Cullors — who co-founded the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation but stepped down after The Post revealed she went on a multi-million dollar real estate buying spree — said her cousin was “killed” by police.

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member,” the self-described Marxist wrote on Instagram Monday, adding that Anderson was a father and a high school English teacher.

“Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” she continued.

“I love you,” she concluded, using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

The fatal incident was under investigation by the LAPD Force Investigation Division, according to police.