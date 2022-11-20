Courtney Clenney fatally stabbed Christian Obumseli above tattoo of her name

Love cuts deep.

OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney — charged with killing her boyfriend in April — landed the fatal stab directly above a tattoo bearing her name, graphic case photos reveal.

Images from the Miami Coroner’s Office seen by The Post show a lifeless Christian Obumseli on an examination table with a long row of stitches above a cursive “Courtney” on his left pectoral muscle.

Clenney, 26, faces second-degree murder charges after she plunged the blade into his chest and severed a subclavial artery after an argument in their Miami condo.

The social media model, who has 2 million Instagram followers and boasted $3 million in earnings from OnlyFans since 2020, claims she stabbed the cryptocurrency trader in self-defense and was long traumatized by his controlling behavior.

But Miami prosecutors assert the very opposite, arguing that she chronically abused Obumseli, 27, both mentally and physically before the lethal confrontation.

Other images in the trove offer vivid glimpses into the couple’s tempestuous union, including blood-spattered love letters, intimate personal belongings and Polaroid pictures from more harmonious times.

Polaroid photos show Clenney and Obumseli’s relationship before it went south.

The photos depict the model and cryptocurrency trader’s rockstar lifestyles.

Obumseli reportedly got a tattoo on his chest for Clenney.



One photo shows what appears to be an item of clothing with several pictures of Clenney’s face emblazoned on it.

Investigators also took photos of what appears to be marijuana buds, a rainbow-colored “c–k sock” and several bottles of unidentified prescription medications.

Several lengthy love letters from Obumseli to Clenney reveal the depth of his devotion to her, despite their near-constant warring.

“Your angelic face, your majestic vibe, and your captivating personality is all I asked for, all I ever needed from God,” he wrote in a lengthy ode to Clenney.

In another portion of the letter, which was torn in half and missing pieces, Obumseli desperately apologizes for “gaslighting” Clenney and disparaging her family.

“Sorry!!” Obumseli wrote, telling Clenney that he was lashing out at her because of his own insecurities. “That will never happen again. I PROMISE YOU!”

Investigators snapped pictures of multiple objects in Courtney Clenney’s apartment, including marijuana.

Evidence shows revelations of Clenney’s domineering and destructive role in the relationship.

Several bottles of prescription meds were also found on the scene.



Prosecutors have released several pieces of evidence from the case that they say reveal Clenney’s domineering and destructive role in the relationship.

She can be heard screaming herself hoarse on several videos Obumseli secretly recorded, calling him the N-word on one and telling him she wanted to kill him in another — just a month before his slaying.

Christian Obumseli wrote intricate love letters for Courtney Clenney.

Obumseli would write odes to Clenney, calling her face “angelic.”

Investigators found some letters ripped up.

Obumseli mentioned in one letter he lashed out at Clenney since he was dealing with his own insecurities.



“I’m actually f–king not having a good day where I actually, literally f–king want to kill you,” Clenney said in the cellphone clip. “But you don’t take me seriously.”

Clenney’s attorneys maintain that she killed Obumseli in an effort to fend off his attack, and that fresh evidence in the case will support that claim.

They are also pushing for Clenney to be released on bail pending trial.

Citing the $3 million she made from OnlyFans since 2020, prosecutors counter that she has the means and motive to flee from her case and want her to remain behind bars.

A judge is expected to rule on the issue of whether she can be released on bail in the coming weeks.

“I swear Courtney,” Obumseli wrote in one note. “You are worth more than anything I could ever lose for your sake.