Courtney Clenney blew over $1M after stabbing Christian Obumseli

She took the money and ran.

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney bought a lavish Texas home down the street from her parents for $1.35 million soon after fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Miami, The Post has learned.

Clenney dipped into her $3 million in OnlyFans earnings to nab the 3,080-square-foot hillside Austin house with a pool and hot tub on June 17, records show.

The purchase came two and a half months after the social media star stabbed cryptocurrency trader Christian Obumseli on April 3, severing an artery and leading to his death.

Her father, Kim Clenney, testified in court Thursday that his troubled daughter fled Miami — where she doled out $10,000 a month for a luxury condo — to be near her family after the killing.

The handsome suburban residence, featuring four bedrooms, four baths, as well as media and game rooms, sits just down the road from her mother and father’s house.

Located in Lake Pointe, the spread also features a “view and three decks surrounded by amazing oak trees for endless outdoor enjoyment!,” according to the listing.

The home was initially priced at $1,150,000 before Clenney made an over-the-ask buy for $1,350,000 less than a month after it went on the market.

However, just two months after inking the deal, Clenney was arrested for Obumseli’s murder while undergoing rehab in Hawaii in August.

In a motion arguing against a bail package, the Miami State’s Attorney’s Office said Clenney earned $1,806,003 from OnlyFans in 2021 and $966,692 in 2020.

She netted another $327,221 through August of this year before the site shut down her account.

Clenney claims she killed Obumseli in self-defense and that he had subjected her to abuse and mistreatment long before the fatal confrontation.

But prosecutors have rejected that portrayal, asserting that Clenney was the clear aggressor in their volatile relationship and killed Obumseli in a fit of rage.

The Miami State’s Attorney’s Office said Clenney stabbed Obumseli in the leg during a prior fight, called him the n-word during arguments and once threatened to kill him.

Clenney’s defense attorneys counter that additional evidence will show that she acted in self-defense, and are pushing for her to be released on bail.

Citing her prior OnlyFans income and motive to flee, prosecutors are arguing against a bond deal.

A Miami judge is expected to rule on the matter early next month after both sides presented their cases this week.