Courthouse locked down and streets closed in Alabama city

Police didn’t take any chances when they responded to a call about two suspicious packages sitting on the front steps of a federal courthouse in Alabama.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department documented the situation on Facebook. They were first on scene around 8:02 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, after two employees called about unknown packages at the front of the building.

Officers blocked off the street and set up a perimeter around the courthouse to prevent cars and people from passing through, police said.

The department’s Hazardous Device Unit soon discovered, though, that the threatening packages were two packages of food from Taco Bell.

“The investigation revealed the boxes contained what we have identified as a delivery order containing a Taco and Burrito Cravings Pack from Taco Bell,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “It had been customized to include an assortment of regular and Doritos Locos tacos, along with four beefy five-layer burritos.”

By 8:20 a.m., officers had opened the roads and removed the perimeters around the courthouse and threw away the fast food.

The incident drew chuckles, praise and gratitude on social media.

“I think we need to have an internal investigation to find out if they really disposed of the food in the dumpster. I would have eaten it myself,” one commenter wrote.

“Although this is funny…you can never be too careful nowadays. Great work TPD!” another commented.

Man fires at teens who interrupted argument in Waffle House parking lot, TN cops say

Fart horns and animal shrieks are at root of 500,000 recalled Teslas, company says

Suspected meth dealer had homemade pipe bombs ready for the ‘snitch’ in NC, feds say

Grenade discovered among donations prompts evacuation of thrift store, Oregon cops say