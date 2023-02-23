Courteney Cox ‘tried to chase’ her ‘Friends’ youthfulness by ‘doing stuff’ to her face

Courteney Cox says she got injections to appear more youthful.(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Courteney Cox, 58, has no problem admitting where she went wrong.

In a recent interview with the U.K. newspaper The Times, the Friends star opened up about the experience of aging, her “crazy” journey with injections and life in her late 50s.

“Oh God, it’s so hard to even hear or say. I can’t believe it,” she said, noting that she takes no issue with getting older but is in awe of how quickly her 60s are approaching.

“There’s nothing wrong with being 60, I just can’t believe it. Time goes so fast,” she said.

Over the years, Cox has become more in tune with what truly matters to her, a wisdom that comes with age, she says.

“There’s no question that I am more grounded, I’ve learnt so much in my life — what to enjoy, what to try to do more of and what to let go of,” she said.

But she admited that for a while, she struggled to accept the physical changes that accompany aging.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years,” she said.

To assuage those feelings, Cox began getting injections in her face. But rather than finding the fountain of youth via injectables, Cox says she started to look “really strange.”

“I didn’t realize that, ‘Oh sh** I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now,'” she said.

Growing older with the world watching, many of whom remember Cox as a 30-year-old TV star, is no easy feat. And people had plenty to say about her change in appearance.

But when those close to her began to chime in, she knew something had to change.

“I’d say, ‘The day you realize what your friends were talking about.’ Because people would talk about me, I think. But there was a period where I went, ‘I’ve got to stop. That’s just crazy,'” she said.

Of course, this didn’t completely starve off the discourse surrounding her appearance. And while that is never fun, she says it is nothing compared to the things happening inside her head.

“The scrutiny is intense,” she said, “but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

