Courteney Cox Finds Her Muse In A Haunted House In Starz’s Horror Comedy – The Hamden Journal

Starz has released the official trailer for Shining Vale, its upcoming horror comedy starring Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino.

Described as part family dramedy, part homage to classic horror, Shining Vale stars Cox and Kinnear as Pat and Terry Phelps, who move to Shining Vale, CT, along with their two kids, in an attempt for a re-start after Pat has an affair. While adjusting to life in their new home, which happens to have been the sight of multiple murders, Pat begins to see the ghost of the murderer, a 1950s housewife named Rosemary (Sorvino), that no one else can see.

“Convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out the symptoms are exactly the same – she’s also the only one who sees the spirit of the person who committed these murders: Rosemary, a ’50s housewife who may or may not be trying to take over Pat’s body,” according to the logline. “Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.”

A struggling writer, Pat also finds her muse in Rosemary.

Gus Birney, Merrin Dungey and Dylan Gage also star. Series also features Judith LIght and Sherilyn Fenn.

Shining Vale, somewhat reminiscent of CBS’ breakout new comedy Ghosts, hails from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman.

Shining Vale premieres with two episodes Sunday, March 6 at midnight on the Starz app and all Starz platforms, and internationally on Starzplay across Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on Starz at 10:20 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Check out the trailer below.