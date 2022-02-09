Courteney Cox Beats Writer’s Block with an Ax à la ‘The Shining’

On the heels of the fifth “Scream” film, Courteney Cox is returning to the small screen to play another struggling writer, but this time, she’s partnering with a ghostly presence for a bustier-busting romance novel.

Horror dramedy “Shining Vale” premieres Sunday, March 6, on Starz with two back-to-back episodes. The series follows Pat (Cox) as she tries to finish a novel on time after moving with her family to Shining Vale, Connecticut. The only problem? Her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear) seems distant, her kids (Gus Birney and Dylan Gage) hate it, and the new mansion is definitely haunted by glam ghost, Rosemary (Mira Sorvino).

More from IndieWire

Created by Jeff Astrof (“Trial & Error”) and Sharon Horgan (“Divorce”), “Shining Vale” co-stars Merrin Dungey, Judith Light, and Sherilyn Fenn.

As Pat wields an ax à la “The Shining,” it seems that dead ’50s housewife Rosemary may be trying to take over her body. The duo begin writing together, partying together, and… maybe even murdering together? There must be easier ways to curb writers’ block, right?

“Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real,” the series logline reads. And of course, it’s only Pat who senses another presence in the house that apparently was the site of a triple murder-suicide decades ago.

“‘Shining Vale’ is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox’s character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity,” Starz said in a statement. “This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen.”

Story continues

Cox previously shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram video while filming “Shining Vale” in August 2021.

“We’re at stage five, which is right here on our right,” Cox told fans, citing a full circle moment over 25 years later. “This is where ‘Friends’ started in 1994, and is now occupied by a show called ‘Shining Vale,’ starring me.”

“Shining Vale” premieres March 6 on Starz. Check out the trailer below!

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.