Court throws out Pennsylvania voting law

A Pennsylvania court has tossed out the state’s no excuse mail-in voting law, throwing its use in future elections into doubt.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf immediately moved to appeal the 3-2 party line decision, which delays it from immediately taking effect.

The Friday decision from the lower court, which has a Republican majority, found that the two-year-old mail-in voting law violated the state’s constitution.

Democrats hold a 5 to 2 majority on the state Supreme Court, which will consider the appeal.

“We need leaders to support removing more barriers to voting, not trying to silence the people,” Wolf’s office said, the Associated Press reported. “The strength of our democracy and our country depends on eligible voters casting their ballot and selecting their leaders,”

The mail-in voting law was passed without fanfare in 2019 by the GOP controlled legislature, but has since become a lightening rod for critics — like former President Trump — who say mail-in voting is ripe for abuse through voter fraud.

The mail-in voting law has been cited by critics as an opportunity for voter fraud. AP

Trump has asserted without evidence that election fraud caused him to lose the 2020 election. In a statement the ex-president celebrated the decision.

“Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible. Make America Great Again!” Trump said in an email to supporters Friday.