Court shown swastikas Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz drew in class

Jurors at Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial will be allowed to see swastikas he drew on assignments, a Florida judge ruled Thursday — over objections from defense attorneys who argued their client was an equal opportunity killer.

Lawyers, in a failed attempt to bar the repugnant drawings from being entered into evidence, noted that Cruz murdered without regard for race or religion.

Presenting the Nazi symbols would be excessively prejudicial, they argued — adding that Cruz’s 2018 rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was not suggestive of racial hate.

The 17 students and staffers Cruz slaughtered, and the more than a dozen he injured at the Parkland, Florida school on Feb. 14, 2018, included black, white, Asian, Jewish and Hispanic people.

But Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer overruled the bid and allowed the images into evidence.

She also brushed aside an ensuing call for a mistrial prompted by her ruling, calling the request “disingenuous.”

The judge at Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial ruled that jurors will be allowed to see swastika drawings Cruz made in class. Amy Beth Bennett/Pool via REUTERS

Judge Elizabeth Scherer holding up pages of drawings from Cruz, including swastikas. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Jurors will decide if Cruz, 23, will get life in prison or the death sentence for one of the worst mass shootings in the nation’s history.

Cruz’s attorneys have argued that his troubled upbringing warrants the lesser term, while prosecutors counter that the mass killing deserves the harshest penalty available.

Then 19, Cruz sprayed defenseless students and staffers with an AR-15 rifle on three separate floors on Valentine’s Day.

Cruz’s attorneys argued presenting the drawings would have been excessively prejudicial. Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool

Prosecutors have stressed the indiscriminate brutality of the rampage — noting that Cruz circled back to some wounded students and finished them off.

The defense has highlighted Cruz’s troubled beginnings, including being put up for adoption by his crack-addicted prostitute mom as an infant.