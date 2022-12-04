Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

Court Rules Man Shouldn’t Be Fired for Not Being ‘Fun’ at Work

by

Not having to make small talk at one’s desk or go to “happy hours” when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. Recent surveys found that only one in six Americans working in an office feels “highly connected” to the other people there. 

The number of remote workers feeling “not connected” to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office.

And that’s even without the optional-but-not-really happy hours and other corporate socialization events that, when one is on the shyer side or does not feel connected to co-workers, can be a major source of stress. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.