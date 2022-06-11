Couple vanishes while on a camping trip in Colorado, deputies say. Now search is on

A couple from Arkansas vanished on a camping trip in Colorado, deputies said.

Robert and Mary Jane Bowman left Garfield, Arkansas, in their pickup for a camping trip through Colorado, the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office.

They were reported missing after their family members in Arkansas hadn’t heard from them in days.

The missing couple had a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate.

Now the sheriff’s office is asking for help from the public to find them.

“The vehicle is a blue 2001 Ford pickup with Arkansas plate 445-SBZ,” deputies said June 6. “The camper trailer is unique as it is a pickup bed camper mounted on a flatbed trailer.”

So many people reported seeing the couple in the area that deputies requested to limit calls to just the most recent sightings. People who may have seen the campers at the beginning of June should report it to the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

“If you see or have seen the Bowman’s anytime after June 5th please contact the Alamosa County Sheriff Department at 719-589-6608,” officials said.

Family members told KDRO they’re “extremely concerned.” The couple frequently travels to secluded places to camp, but they last contacted family on May 27, KDRO reported.

“Our biggest fear, I guess, at this point is that, you know, maybe.. maybe they got to a place where they got stuck in a place where they couldn’t get themselves down,” daughter-in-law Beth Bowman told KRDO.

Deputies did not say where the couple specifically planned to camp.

