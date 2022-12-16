Couple traveled with 8-year-old daughter’s body in trailer 3 months after her death

A couple traveled across state lines with the body of their 8-year-old daughter in a U-Haul trailer three months after the girl died because they “wanted to spend more time with her,” cops said.

Mandie Miller, 33, and Aleksander Kurmoyarov, 28, were arrested in Mitchell, South Dakota Wednesday when cops learned the pair was towing the girl’s body from Washington State to the Pine Ridge Native American reservation in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department.

Miller told investigators that her adoptive daughter had died on Sept 10 — which conflicted with Kurmoyarov’s account. He said the child died in Airway Heights, Washington shortly before Halloween, according to cops.

Kurmoyarov admitted that they didn’t seek medical attention for the girl or alert authorities when she died because he and Miller wanted to spend more time with her and were afraid they would get in trouble, police said.

They never notified law enforcement in Washington State or South Dakota of the 8-year-old’s death. Instead, Mitchell police learned of the bizarre and grim situation when the Davison County Coroner called Wednesday, saying the couple had contacted him.

Officers tracked the couple to a home in Mitchell, where they found the U-Haul containing a coffin with the child’s body inside. The couple had been in the city for about two days and in the state of South Dakota for four.

Miller and Kurmoyarov were charged with one count each of failure to notify law enforcement of the death of a child. They were placed in custody as police in both South Dakota and Washington investigate.