Couple claim they were kicked off JetBlue flight for Trump support

A couple was caught on video being kicked off a JetBlue flight in Florida after “yelling racist and homophobic slurs” — as the wife claimed they were removed because they’re Trump supporters.

The footage — first posted on TikTok and later shared on Reddit — shows the woman going on a tirade aboard the plane in West Palm Beach.

“Do you guys see what is happening in America?” she yells. “He didn’t like what we said, and now we’re getting kicked off of a plane, and all of y’all are going to have to wait.

“This is f—— outrageous! You guys, we’re going to turn into China — it’s coming,” she continues in the rant. “You don’t like the words coming out of my mouth. No words! No words! Free speech is dead!”

At one point, the woman’s husband utters homophobic slurs but mostly sits silently during the woman’s meltdown.

The woman said the US was going to "turn into China" as she claimed "free speech is dead."

The woman also claims she used to be a Broadway dancer and praises Elon Musk, saying “he’s the best … he’s the f—— king!”

She also yells that she is “not getting that f—— vaccine” and calls mask-wearing passengers “sheep.”

The woman drew jeers from fellow fliers as she threatened to sue the airline and the person shooting the wild video.

The woman ranted on a variety of topics, including saying she would not get the vaccine. The woman's husband used homophobic language while aboard the flight.

“Excuse me, it’s our anniversary,” she also is heard saying as she gets the boot.

At one point, she shouts, “We’ve got to get off the plane because we’re Trump supporters.”

“Seriously, that’s really what I think it is,” she continued.

Charlotte D’Alessio, who posted the video on TikTok, wrote: “Couple yelling racist & homophobic slurs wouldn’t deboard plane today leaving West Palm Beach. A free show to all on board.”

The woman initially said she would not get off the plane and other passengers would have to wait.

The Post has reached out to JetBlue for comment.

Last week, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that its “zero-tolerance policy” for dealing with unruly passengers will become permanent.

The agency implemented the policy on Jan. 13, 2021, after seeing a disturbing spike in incidents. Under the policy, the FAA issues fines to misbehaving passengers instead of warning letters or counseling.

The woman drew jeers from fellow fliers on the plane as she threatened to sue the airline. Last week, the FAA announced that its "zero-tolerance policy" for dealing with unruly passengers will become permanent.

“The Zero Tolerance policy, combined with the agency’s public awareness campaign, has helped reduce the incident rate more than 60 percent. The FAA will continue to work with its airline, labor, airport and security and law enforcement partners to continue driving down the number of incidents,” the agency said.