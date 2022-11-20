Couple Attacked After Elton John Concert In Dodger Stadium Parking Lot – The Hamden Journal

Elton John is saying farewell to touring and one of his last stops was at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Although it was supposed to be a night of celebration, a couple was brutally attacked after one of John’s concerts.

A man was beaten unconscious on Thursday, Nov. 17 after a “fender bender,” Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.

Although details around the incident are not clear, police are investigating the situation. A man and his wife were involved in an accident after the “Rocket Man” singer’s performance at the stadium. The couple exited their vehicle and things escalated into violence, Lopez said.

One woman struck another woman, and a man hit another man. Video in the immediate aftermath of the attack shows a man lying motionless on the ground, still being assaulted — possibly by multiple assailants — even as others attempt to stop and curtail the violence. The man’s wife is seen being pulled by the hair as she attempts to check on her husband.

“Everyone was gone when police got there,” Lopez said.

Officers caught up with the victims at a hospital, where they were being given medical treatment, and took a report alleging battery. The man suffered a concussion and a broken ankle, among other injuries, CBS2 reported.

The station reported that the man’s wife said she tried to revive him for about 45 minutes, believing he had died, before he finally regained consciousness.

TMZ posted a video capturing some of the violence and reported that the victims were both in their 60s.

A woman claiming to be the victims’ daughter — and a nurse — posted Friday on Instagram that her father remained hospitalized with fractures and head injuries but that both parents “were left unconscious on the ground.”

She claimed four men and two women attacked the couple and that neither bystanders nor security officers made any attempt to stop them and is now asking the public for help in identifying the alleged attackers.

