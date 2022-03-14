Coupa Stock Plunges On Weak Guidance Amid Acquisition Spree

Coupa Software (COUP) on Monday delivered January-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates amid its acquisition spree. But Coupa stock plunged as management guidance for the current fiscal year fell far short of expectations.







San Mateo, Calif.-based Coupa reported fourth-quarter earnings after the market close. COUP stock plunged 17.2% to 74.41 in extended trading on the stock market today.

In Monday’s regular session, Coupa stock had retreated 9.6%.

The software maker said that on an adjusted basis, Coupa earnings rose 12% to 19 cents. Revenue climbed 18% to $193.3 million.

Analysts expected Coupa earnings of 5 cents on revenue of $186.2 million. A year earlier, Coupa earned 17 cents a share on sales of $163.5 million.

Coupa Stock: Guidance Misses Estimates

For the current 2023 fiscal year, the maker of business spending management software forecast revenue of $838 million at the midpoint of its guidance vs. estimates of $876.4 million.

Coupa says it expects adjusted profit of 17 cents. Analysts had predicted 73 cents.

Heading into the Coupa earnings report, the company’s stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of 10 out of a possible 99, according to IBD MarketSmith analysis.

Meanwhile, Coupa stock had retreated some 46% in 2022.

Coupa’s software products cover employee travel and expense management, procurement and invoicing.

Since late 2018, Coupa has been on an acquisition spree. It purchased LLamasoft, Bellin, Hipperos, Exari and Yapta.

