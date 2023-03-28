Country trio the Band Perry taking a ‘creative break’ to focus on solo projects

Siblings Neil Perry, Kimberly Perry and Reid Perry of the Band Perry announced Monday that they’re taking “a creative break as a group.” (Dominik Bindl / Getty Images)

Grammy-winning country trio the Band Perry is taking a “creative break as a group.”

The siblings, whose biggest hits include “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two,” broke the news Monday on social media.

“We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits,” Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry said on Instagram and Twitter.

“During this season we will continue to support each other as artists and family in all we do. Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true! Love you all,” they added, directing fans to follow them on their individual Instagram accounts “for all of our creative and life updates.”

The Mississippi-bred act blends traditional country with pop and rock influences. They released their self-titled debut album in 2010 that included “Hip to My Heart” and breakthrough single “If I Die Young.” They were best new artist nominees at the 54th Grammy Awards, but lost to Bon Iver during the 2012 ceremony. In 2015, they won the duo/group performance award for their song “Gentle On My Mind.”

They released their last EP “Nite Swim” in 2019, and performed together only a handful of times since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, including at the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Calif., last August and finally at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland, Fla., in October.

The band members have not yet disclosed details about their next endeavors, but Kimberly Perry, 39, on Monday teased to something spring-related with a nine-image collage displayed across her Instagram grid.

In a series of captions, the eldest sibling wrote: “Hi… SO good to see you… It’s been a minute but… Spring things are happening… April showers and May flowers… Everything turning green… Blooms everywhere… I’m so happy to spend it with you… Love, Kimberly.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.