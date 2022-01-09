Country star Mickey Guyton responds to Twitter troll: ‘Bless your little heart’

Mickey Guyton has always been candid about being a Black woman in country music, never shying away from sharing the highs and lows of her career.

The country singer shared one of the lows on her Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8, showcasing the type of the negative comments that are sent her way. In her post, Guyton, 38, shared a screenshot of a racist message directed to her at Twitter.

“@MickeyGuyton We don’t want your kind in country music!” the tweet to Guyton read in part. “All you people talk about is your god damn race and skin color!”

In the caption, she wrote, “Started off 2022 with a good ole batch of racism. I show you this so you guys continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

The comment section of Guyton’s post was flooded with love and support for the singer from fans, peers, and members of the country music community, condemning the Twitter user’s message to her.

Maren Morris, who has previously spoken out about the lack of diversity in country music, lent her support to the singer writing, “You are loved. 💕.”

Questlove commented, “We here standing with you. KEEP GOIN! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 (Keep receipts too 🤨).”

“So unfortunate and very sad,” Al Roker’s wife, Deborah Roberts, wrote. “Stay strong and focused on your beautiful work your beautiful soul! 🙏🏾.”

“And they say it with their handle in plain sight,” country singer Cassadee Pope wrote. “You’ve got Quest Love processing his support on here so that means Mickey-18383292049430, Idiotic Internet Racist Troll- 0.”

Fellow country singer Brittney Spencer knew what Guyton was going through all too well, sharing her own experience with racist jab on social media.

“i watched someone online basically say my cover of Hard Candy Christmas is like watching a white woman sing a negro spiritual 🤔💀,” she wrote. “ppl really be showing out on these internet streets.”

Guyton also responded to the tweet on Twitter with humor and grace, writing, “Aww little Sammy is upset in 2022. Bless your little heart.”

Story continues

The Twitter user who originally tweeted the comment has since made their account private.

Guyton made history last year when she became the first Black solo female artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category. She’s opened up in interviews about her role in country music and providing representation and inspiration for young girls.

In an interview with The Tennessean last November, she discussed her song “Love My Hair,” and its meaning, explaining, “This song is about self love.”

“We talk about loving our hair as Black women,” she continued. “It is also [about] truly loving who we are. I think so many of us are so mean to ourselves, and we need to learn to love ourselves a little bit. I really hope it touches a lot of people.”

Guyton’s hope for her music came true, as demonstrated by a young student named Faith Fennidy, who introduced the singer’s performance of the tune at the at the 2021 Country Music Association Awards. Fennidy, as it turns out, was the inspiration for the song after being sent home from school at age 11 for her braided hair extensions, NBC News reported in 2018.

“A few years ago, I was sent home from school because my braids were said to be a distraction,” Fennidy explained. “It was devastating for me. But this next artist created this song to make sure girls like me feel seen and loved. And that’s how you turn something painful into something very positive. With your help, we can work together to ensure the next generation grows up in a respectful and open world for natural hair.”