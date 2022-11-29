Country Music Star Was 37 – The Hamden Journal

Jake Flint, a country music star from Oklahoma, died at the age of 37, his manager Brenda Cline announced on social media.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” Cline shared on Facebook. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process. The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract. That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership.”

Flint died on Saturday night, the same night of his wedding. Cline said that she and Flint were “about to embark on some business together” before his loss.

“Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss,” Cline added. “We need prayers- it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Flint’s widow, also named Brenda, shared a video on her Facebook profile from her wedding day where the country singer could be seen happily dancing with his bride.

“I don’t understand,” Brenda posted.

In a follow-up post on Facebook, Brenda shared her thoughts on coping with Flint’s loss.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

The cause of death has not been revealed.