Country Music Star Toby Keith Reveals He Has Stomach Cancer – The Hamden Journal

Toby Keith, a seven-time Grammy nominee who was recognized as entertainer of the year by the Academy of Country Music two years in a row in 2002 and 2003, revealed Sunday he has stomach cancer.

The 60-year-old Keith posted to social media on his condition.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

Keith’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said he will not be performing at scheduled gigs “for now.” His latest tour was scheduled to start this Friday.

His most recent album, “Peso in My Pocket,” spawned the top 25 country single, “Old School.”

Keith was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame last November. He recently performed at the Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway.

The revelation of Keith’s illness prompted an outpouring of support from famous friends.

“Hang in there, @tobykeith,” tweeted John Rich of country duo Big & Rich.

“Wishing you much strength and healing my friend!” ESPN anchor Hannah Storm replied.