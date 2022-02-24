Countries that interfere with Russia will face ‘consequences you have never seen’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech announcing a military operation in Ukraine that countries that interfere with Russian actions will face “consequences you have never seen,” The Associated Press reported.

Russia almost immediately launched an invasion into the country.

Putin says the operation is to protect citizens from Ukraine aggression and to demilitarize the country, a continuation of the disinformation about which western allies have been warning.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Wednesday that only Russia is to blame for an attack on Ukraine.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine is tantamount to an attack on the U.N. and every member state in the chamber tonight,” she said, saying a full-scale invasion is imminent.

Putin blamed NATO for the escalation because the defense bloc wouldn’t give guarantees of security and prevent Ukraine from joining, according to the AP.

The White House released a statement Wednesday night condemning the attack.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces,” Biden said.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” Biden added.