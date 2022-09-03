Councilwoman Vickie Paladino scraps plan to place migrants in her district

Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino claims she successfully nixed a city plan to place migrants at a hotel in College Point — and suggests the city start busing migrants to swanky Greenwich, Conn.

The fiery Republican told The Post the original plan called for filling 115 rooms at the Hotel de Point with migrant families.

But Paladino said the city backed down after she made the case to Mayor Adams’ Deputy Chief of Staff Menashe Shapiro and Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo that the area was ill-suited for the migrants.

“It’s a very downtrodden, poverty-stricken area. Most people are on public assistance,” Paladino said. “We’re a transportation desert. Our schools can’t handle it. We also have a crime issue now in College Point that is through the roof.”

Thousands of migrants have been bused to New York City from Texas. Seth Gottfried

Roughly 8,000 migrants have been bused to New York City from Texas since the Lone Star state began shipping them to the Big Apple in August. Many of the newly arrived have found themselves at swanky city hotels.

Vickie Paladino suggested shipping the migrants to Greenwich. Facebook

Paladino said if she were mayor she would stop accepting migrants from Texas altogether and refuse to allow them off the bus.

“I would send them to another state,” she said. “At some point we just have to say no. We are not doing this anymore.

“Ship them off to Greenwich, Connecticut.”

Paladino said she would be open to accepting migrants in “suitable” places in her district — but declined to say which neighborhoods fit the bill.

Mayoral spokesman Fabien Levy told The Post the College Point facility was abandoned for logistical reasons. “We did not move forward with this shelter because of a contracting issue with the landlord, not because of anything else,” he said.