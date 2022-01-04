Amy Schneider – Jeopardy! Contestant

Courtesy Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is doing “fine” after enduring the unimaginable.

On Monday, Schneider, who resides in Oakland, California, revealed on Twitter that she was robbed of some of her personal belongings.

“Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” the Ohio native, 42, tweeted. “But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything.”

In a second tweet, Schneider noted she’d likely be unable to “start writing tonight’s game thread” because of the robbery. “And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up,” she added. “Thanks for your patience!”

PEOPLE has reached out to Jeopardy! for comment.

RELATED: Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Addresses Trolls and Transphobic Comments After Setting New Record

Schneider has gained recognition recently for her record-breaking run on Jeopardy!. She became the first transgender contestant to reach the beloved game show’s Tournament of Champions.

“Once I got to episodes three and four, I knew the fifth one was in sight,” she told ABC7 in December. “Once I got it, it was a great feeling, mostly because I was having fun and I didn’t want to stop. By qualifying for the fifth one, I knew I would come back.”

For Schneider, it’s also important for her to send “a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“I am from Ohio where the only trans people I thought of were drag queens or prostitutes,” she added. “Seeing other trans women in a good spotlight inspired me to not be afraid of trying to compete in the thing I have always loved.”

Schneider is now the show’s highest-earning female contender, beating fellow champion Larissa Kelly’s previous record. The engineering manager also broke the record for most consecutive wins for a female player.

“It’s just so surprising,” Schneider said in November of her success in a Winner’s Circle interview with Jeopardy‘s Jimmy McGuire. “I’m not going to pretend I didn’t think I could do good, but this has just been so much better than I thought I would do that it’s really hard to say what it means yet.”