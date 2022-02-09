Could Today Be the Day Facebook Stock Finally Stops Falling?

Text size





Wednesday just might be the day that

Meta Platforms

,

the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, sees its stock bounce off rock bottom.

Shares in the social media giant have had an abysmal time of late. Following weak quarterly earnings and a dismal outlook, Meta (ticker: FB) went into free fall last week, notching the largest one-day loss in market capitalization in U.S. history on Feb. 3, when the stock price collapsed by 26%.

The shares crumbled a further 7% as of Tuesday’s close, with the stock — priced at around $220 — down some 43% from its all-time high in September.

Things may be looking up: Meta stock jumped 2.6% on Wednesday, outpacing buoyancy in the wider technology sector. The



Nasdaq Composite,

which is a proxy for U.S. listed tech, rose 1.4%.

Are investors finally buying the dip? Market participants were already talking about doing just that when Meta began its nosedive last week.

“Meta’s shares were attractively valued going into these numbers and any further setback makes it an even more compelling opportunity for long-term investors,” Christopher Rossbach, the chief investment officer of Anglo-Swiss asset manager J. Stern & Co., said at the time.

But there’s a wider debate to be had about whether Meta stock looks attractively valued after the recent selloff. So far, the lack of rebound suggests most investors are not, in fact, buying the dip. As Barron’s reported, this “reflects the serious issues Meta raised with its earnings.”

Wall Street has been trying to make sense of Meta’s results. The most dire interpretation suggests that users are leaving the platform for rivals like TikTok, and that advertising revenue is drying up as a knock-on effect from changes to





Apple



‘s (AAPL) privacy rules. Not good.

Wednesday’s price action could signal that the worst is over. Investors may begin piling into Meta shares again, but there’s no question that the company faces challenges, and that could be reflected in the stock price over the longer term.

