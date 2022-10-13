Could the Patriots’ Bailey Zappe take the starting job from Mac Jones?

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein discuss the possibility that a late-round rookie could unseat the established starter in New England. Something that happened over two decades ago that brought great success to Belichick and the Patriots. While Charles is having a hard time believing the Pats could find another late-round stud quarterback, Jori reveals why Belichick seems to be so enamored by his rookie QB. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.