The pool of candidates for the Detroit Lions to select from at the No. 2 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft could be a little deeper than previously expected. Coming out of the scouting combine, don’t be surprised if Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker starts appearing in some projections to Detroit.

Walker has generally been projected in the 10-20 overall range, but that information sure feels outdated. The draft media buzz has been steadily growing for Walker this entire draft season. Dane Brugler from The Athletic has been leading the growing charge praising Walker as a prospect with elite traits and high-end potential worthy of being selected in the top five overall.

After his measurements in Indianapolis and his on-field athletic display, the skeptical crowd Brugler referenced should be growing quieter. Walker checks the physical attribute boxes better than either Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, the two long-running presumptive top pass rush prospects in this draft.

And then he worked out…

He’s a rare athletic specimen with the traits that NFL teams drool over. The length, the speed, the burst, the explosion — Walker has it all. His athletic ability draws a very close comparison to Myles Garrett, who has posted 51 sacks in his last 57 games as a two-time All-Pro.

Walker doesn’t have the collegiate production that wows. His stat sheet from Georgia in 2021: 37 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two PDs. Keep in mind, however, that he played on a loaded Bulldog defense that could have every lineman, LB and safety drafted. He aligned both inside and outside, something he can do in the NFL as well. But he’s the ideal athlete to play the in-line EDGE role in the Lions’ emerging 4-man front.

It’s time to consider Walker as a viable candidate for the No. 2 overall pick. After his outstanding combine, paired with his on-field prowess, the Lions will absolutely think about it.