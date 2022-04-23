Costumer, Actress And Singer WIth The Tubes Was 72 – The Hamden Journal

Re Styles, who recorded and sang with The Tubes and contributed to their unique stage attire, has died. She was 72 and passed on April 17, according to multiple news accounts.

Born Shirley Macleod in the Netherlands in 1950, she modeled in Penthouse and Playboy, then moved on to appear in Alejandro Jodorowsky’s film The Holy Mountain and Sun Ra’s science fiction film Space is the Place.

She met The Tubes at an art school show, and quickly fell in with the troupe. By 1975, she was coordinating their clothes and stage maneuvers, while appearing onstage herself. In one memorable take, she appeared as heiress Patty Hearst. She would also dress in leather outfits and dance with lead singer Fee Waybill during the song “Mondo Bondage.” In 1979, she married Tubes drummer Prairie Prince.

Styles performed the female lead vocal on the Tubes hit “Prime Time” from the 1979 album Remote Control. She appeared in the 1980 film Xanadu with The Tubes, but stopped performing with the group by the time they released their fifth album later that year.

No information on survivors or memorial plans has been released.