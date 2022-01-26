Costume Designers Guild Awards Nominees 2022 – Complete List – The Hamden Journal

The Hamden Journal

The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday revealed nominees for its 24th annual CDG Awards, recognizing excellence in the craft across eight film, TV and short-form categories. The guild also said its winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony March 9 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Voters in the guild, IATSE Local 892 select nominees in three film categories: Period, Contemporary and Sci-Fi/Fantasy. Among the notable nominees this morning include costume designers from fashion-forward titles like MGM/UAR’s House of Gucci (Janty Yates), Disney’s Cruella (Jenny Beavan) and A24’s wild ride Zola (Derica Cole Washington). Other nominees included Black Panther Oscar winner Ruth E. Carter, this time for Amazon’s Coming 2 America.

Superhero titles were prominent on today’s noms list, with mentions for Marvel movies Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and DC’s The Suicide Squad. On the TV side, Disney+ duo Loki and WandaVision also were nominated.

Other notable TV noms included designer Jeriana San Juan for the Netflix’s fashion icon tale Halston, the competition series The Masked Singer on Fox and Dancing With the Stars on ABC, and NBC’s Annie Live! and Saturday Night Live.

In last year’s virtual ceremony, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom designer Ann Roth won for Period, Contemporary went to Promising Young Woman‘s Nancy Steinerand Bina Daigeler scooped the Sci-Fi/Fantasy trophy for Mulan. Roth went on to take the Oscar in the Costume Design category, her second Academy Award after 1997’s The English Patient.

This year’s host, presenters and additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks, the guild said.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been reminded how important costume design is, not only to entertain—but to inspire,” said CDG president Salvador Perez. “We are thrilled to celebrate in person this year, with safety as our priority. We want to recognize our nominees and all of their phenomenal work as we take the CDGA into a new direction.”

Here is the full list of nominees:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune
Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight
Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections
Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad
Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America
Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up
Susan Matheson

In The Heights
Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die
Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola
Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella
Jenny Beavan

Cyrano
Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

House of Gucci
Janty Yates

Nightmare Alley
Luis Sequeira

West Side Story
Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1
Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade
Debra Hanson

Loki: Journey into Mystery
Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: Gail
Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Family
Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution
Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob
Heidi Bivens

Hacks: Pilot
Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself
Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: VIPS
Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days
Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming Halston
Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn
Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience
Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre
Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live!
Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals
Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella
Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School
Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug
Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

The Bold Type: “Cruella” (Commercial)
Mandi Line

Cadillac: Edgar Scissorhands ft. Timothée Chalamet, “Hands Free” (Commercial)
Melissa DesRosiers

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” (Music Video)
Ami Goodheart

Snoop Dogg’s Triller: Fight Club “We’re Bringing Boxing Back” (Commercial)
Dawn Ritz

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)
B. Åkerlund

