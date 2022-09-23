Costume Designers Guild Awards 2023 Timeline Set – The Hamden Journal

The Costume Designers Guild said today that its 25th annual CDG Awards will be handed out on Monday, February 27, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. It also revealed other key dates for the 2023 CDGA; see them below.

Nominations for the silver anniversary awards, which celebrate excellence in film, TV and shortform costume design, will be revealed on Thursday, January 12. Other details including the host, presenters, career honorees and more will be revealed in the coming months, the guild said.

Last year’s CDGA, March 9 at The Broad Stage in Santa Monica, saw Dune, Cruella and Coming 2 America take the top film prizes, with The Great, The Book of Boba Fett, Emily in Paris and Saturday Night Live taking the small-screen hardware. Cruella‘s Jenny Beavan went on the take the Costume Design Oscar.

The Costume Designers Guild includes more than 1,200 costume designers, assistant costume designers and illustrators working in motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and new media programs throughout the world.

Here is the full timeline for the 25th annual CDGA (all times Pacific):

Monday, September 26

CDGA submissions open and accessible on CDG website at 6 a.m.

Friday, November 4

Submission entries close at 5 p.m.

Monday, December 19

Nomination ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

Friday, January 6

Nomination ballots voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Thursday, January 12

Nominees announcement

Monday, January 30

Final ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m.

Friday, February 17

Final ballot voting closes at 5 p.m.

Monday, February 27

25th Costume Designers Guild Awards