Costume Designers Guild Awards 2022 Winners List: ‘Cruella’ – The Hamden Journal

Straighten that dress and fix that tie — the 24th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards are being handed out tonight, and The Hamden Journal is updating the winners as they are announced. Check out the list below.

Disney’s Cruella, set in punk-era ’70s London, took the first award of the night, with Jenny Beavan winning for Excellence in Period Film.

B Åkerlund won the Short Form Design prize for Welcome to Wonderlab.

The Costume Designers Guild’s marquee movie categories are divided into Sci-Fi/Fantasy, Contemporary and Period categories. Since the CDGAs launched in 1999, the Academy Award for Costume Design has gone to a period film every year but twice — with only Mad Max: Fury Road (2016) and Black Panther (2019) bucking the trend. True to form, four of this year’s five Oscar nominees are set in days gone by. The fifth, Dune, is in far-future tense.

Last year, the top CDGAs went to Promising Young Woman (Contemporary), Mulan (Sci-Fi/Fantasy) and eventual Oscar winner Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Period).

Andrew Rannells and Casey Wilson are hosting IATSE Local 892’s in-person show from the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Set for special honors tonight are current Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (Spotlight Award), producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor (Distinguished Collaborator Award) and two-time Oscar nominee Sharen Davis (Career Achievement Award). Presenters will include Academy Award winners Laura Dern and Mira Sorvino, along with eight-time nominee Glenn Close, Alfred Molina, Ariana DeBose, Aunjanue Ellis and others.

The CDG includes more than 1,000 costume designers and illustrators working in motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and new-media programs around the world.

Here are the winners at the Costume Designers Guild Awards so far, followed the list of remaining nominees:

WINNERS

Excellence in Short Form Design

Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial)

B. Åkerlund

Excellence in Period Film

Cruella

Jenny Beavan

NOMINEES

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dune

Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

The Green Knight

Malgosia Turzanska

The Matrix Resurrections

Lindsay Pugh

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kym Barrett

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sanja M. Hays

The Suicide Squad

Judianna Makovsky

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Coming 2 America

Ruth E. Carter

Don’t Look Up

Susan Matheson

In The Heights

Mitchell Travers

No Time to Die

Suttirat Anne Larlarb

Zola

Derica Cole Washington

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter 1

Shawna Trpcic

The Handmaid’s Tale: Nightshade

Debra Hanson

Loki: Journey into Mystery

Christine Wada

What We Do in the Shadows: Gail

Laura Montgomery

The Witcher: Family

Lucinda Wright

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: French Revolution

Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Euphoria: F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob

Heidi Bivens

Hacks: Pilot

Kathleen Felix-Hager

Mare of Easttown: Miss Ladyhawk Herself

Meghan Kasperlik

Squid Game: VIPS

Cho Sang-kyung

Excellence in Period Television

The Great: Seven Days

Sharon Long

Halston: Becoming Halston

Jeriana San Juan

The Underground Railroad: Chapter 8: Indiana Autumn

Caroline Eselin-Schaefer

WandaVision: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience

Mayes C. Rubeo

What We Do in the Shadows: The Wellness Centre

Laura Montgomery

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Annie Live!

Emilio Sosa

Dancing with the Stars: Semi-Finals

Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

The Late Late Show with James Corden: Crosswalk Cinderella

Lauren Shapiro

The Masked Singer: 2 Night Season Premiere, Part 2: Back to School

Marina Toybina & Gabrielle Letamendi

Saturday Night Live: Rami Malek / Young Thug

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian