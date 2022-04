Costco Wholesale Corp.

said late Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized a dividend increase to 90 cents a share, from 70 cents a share. The dividend is payable on May 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29. Shares of Costco rose 0.3% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%.