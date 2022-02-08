The Hamden Journal

Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco  (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job.

CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company’s earnings calls, has held his job even longer. He became the warehouse club’s chief financial officer in January 1985. That’s a CEO who has been in place for 20 years supported by a CFO who has held his position for roughly 37 years.

