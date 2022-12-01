Costco Stock Slides On Muted November Sales Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Costco Wholesale  (COST) – Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the bulk-discount retailer reported weaker-than-expected November sales amid what could be a broader pullback in consumer spending over the final months of the year. 

Costco said sales for the four weeks ending on November 27, which included Black Friday, rose 5.7% from last year to $19.17 billion, a sharply slower rate than the 7.7% pace recorded over the month of October and the 10.1% advance the group booked in September.