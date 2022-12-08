Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale  (COST) – Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. 

Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company’s fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09 per share, up 3% from the same period last year but 2 cents shy of the Street consensus forecast.

Group revenues, Costco said, rose 8.1% to $54.437 billion, just shy of analysts’ forecasts of a $54.64 billion tally. Membership revenues rose 5.7% to $1 billion.