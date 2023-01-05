Costco stock rises as holiday sales gain even as online sales recede

Costco Wholesale Corp. shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the warehouse club reported a rise in holiday sales from a year ago, even as online sales pulled back.
Costco
COST,
said December sales rose 7% to $23.8 billion, up from $22.24 billion a year ago.
For the 18 weeks ending Jan. 1, sales rose 7.6% to $81.16 billion, up from $76.34 billion in the year-ago period.
While same-store sales grew for each period, e-commerce sales declined. Total company same-store sales rose 5.5% for the month and 6.1% for the 18 weeks ending Jan. 1., while e-commerce sales declined 6.4% and 4.8%, respectively.
Costco shares rose more than 2% after hours, following a 1.4% decline to close the regular session at $450.19.