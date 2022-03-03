Costco Stock Is Slipping Because Investors Wanted More Than Strong Earnings

Text size





stock is edging lower in late trading even as the discount retailer reported fiscal second-quarter earnings that came in ahead of expectations.

Costco (ticker: COST) earned $2.92 per share on revenue that climbed nearly 16% year over year to $51.9 billion. Analysts were looking for EPS of $2.76 on revenue of $51.53 billion.