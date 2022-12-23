Costco Stock Is on Sale. It’s a Good Time to Buy.

by

Selling cheap gas and groceries hasn’t been enough to keep

Costco Wholesale


stock in the black in 2022. But next year looks better for the warehouse-store giant, whose loyal customers continue to snap up its bargain-priced goods. Investors should consider snapping up the shares.

Costco (ticker: COST) stock has fallen 19% this year, to a recent $462, on worries about a buildup in inventories and a pullback in discretionary spending. Costco seemed to confirm those concerns on Nov. 30, when the Issaquah, Wash.–based company reported same-store sales growth of 4.3% for the four weeks ended Nov. 27, down from 6% the month before.