Costco Stock Holds Major Support on the Dip. Now What?

Shares of Costco  (COST) – Get Free Report were getting hit, down 8.1% at Thursday’s low and off 6.6% at last check.

The moves came after disappointing November sales data. Specifically, November sales rose 5.7% year over year to $19.17 billion. That growth rate was slower than the 10.1% and 7.7% increases in September and October, respectively.

Further, today’s decline comes after Costco stock rallied roughly 2% on Wednesday and hit its highest level since September.

When we look at the chart, the shares were trading quite well until today. Costco stock was trading above all of its major daily moving averages while riding its 10-day moving average higher.