Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and rival Walmart’s (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report Sam’s Club became essential to people’s lives. 

Rather than simply being fun places to visits that offer really good deals, these chains became a lifeline selling items like toilet paper and paper towels that were in short supply.

The pandemic made warehouse clubs less fun. 

Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam’s Club just to see what merchandise they might have. Covid, however, was very good for business. 