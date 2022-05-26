Costco sales top estimates by $1 billion, but misses on same-store sales

Costco Wholesale Corp. brought in $1 billion more than expected in revenue in its latest quarter, keeping the retailer on track for its first $200 billion year.

Costco

COST,

+5.65%

reported third-quarter earnings of $1.35 billion, or $3.04 a share, on sales of $52.6 billion, up from profit of $2.75 a share on revenue of $45.28 billion a year ago. Analysts on average expected earnings of $3.04 a share on sales of $51.56 billion, according to FactSet.