Costco Roars to All-Time Highs, Making it One of The Best Stocks Now

Excluding portfolio management and diversification, if investors were long just Costco Wholesale  (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report and didn’t read the news, they wouldn’t know the market is in a correction.

The stock has been in an impressive uptrend, something both traders and investors love to see.

“Stick with the trend until it bends,” is a common phrase known on Wall Street. If we abide by that, then there’s no reason to be bearish on this retailer.

Costco stock is climbing again on Thursday, up about 3% and hitting all-time highs. The move comes after the company’s impressive March sales report.

