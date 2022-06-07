Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

Costco Raises Prices While Target Lowers Them

by

The pandemic has disrupted a variety of retail chains. Covid has created supply-chain problems, where ordered items take longer to arrive, but that’s not the only problem facing retailers, including Target (TGT) – Get Target Corporation Report and Costco (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report.

In addition to deliveries becoming unpredictable, forecasting demand is much more challenging. Normally, retailers can use past years’ sales to predict next year’s demand. During the current period, demand has become fluid and customer patterns have changed more than a few times.