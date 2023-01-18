Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit for Recession: Goldman Sachs

by

Many economists and investors believe the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases will produce a hard landing for the economy – a recession.

Economists at Goldman Sachs predict a soft landing. But if there is a hard landing, they expect the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, a 21% drop from the recent level of 3,988.

With that in mind, Goldman Sachs strategists put together a list of 36 stocks that should benefit from a hard landing.