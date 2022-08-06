Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

Costco  (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report has famously been a good place to work. It even paid its employees $15 an hour way before most places. 

Glassdoor is a website where employees can rate their jobs by salaries, interviews, and benefits by providing photos and reviews. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they “love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time.”