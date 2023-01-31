Costco Gets Ready to Raise its Membership Prices

Costco  (COST) – Get Free Report has a tremendously loyal customer base with an over 90% membership renewal rate worldwide and an even higher rate in the United States (92.5%) in its most recent quarter. The warehouse club, as you might imagine, does everything it can to protect that retention rate as members are the lifeblood of its business.

Currently, Costco charges $60 for a Gold Star membership and $120 for an Executive membership. Those rates have not gone up in over fives years while a growing number of the chain’s members have migrated to the pricier offer which comes with 2% cashback up to $1,000 on qualified orders.  