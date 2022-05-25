Costco Earnings: Will Big-Box Giant Offer Hope For Consumer Spending?

Costco Wholesale (COST) reports fiscal third-quarter earnings on Thursday night, with investors looking for evidence that the membership-based warehouse club is handling cost pressures and wavering consumers better than peers. Costco stock itself is trying to bounce back from a sharp sell-off in recent weeks.







With concerns over rising prices, supply chain holdups and consumer uncertainty, retail stocks have sold off hard in recent days. Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) suffered major losses last week after the big-box giants posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings and guided lower, stemming from the rising cost of goods and labor. Target said consumer spending remained strong, but shifted away from TVs and other big-ticket discretionary items, resulting in excess inventory.

With the bulk of Costco’s profits coming from its membership model, the warehouse retailer may be better positioned than discount rivals to keep product costs down for consumers. However, will customers forego Costco’s more luxury items in favor of gas, food and other staples?

Costco stock has seen modest gains this week after tumbling to a 10-month low on Friday.

The S&P Retail Select Industry Index is down 32% this year vs. an 18% decline in the S&P 500. Thursday should give investors a clearer picture of consumer habits with Costco earnings following Dollar Tree (DLTR) and other specialty discounters reporting earnings before the open.

Costco Earnings

Estimates: Analysts believe Costco earnings will rise 11% to $3.04 per share. Revenue should climb 13% to $51.359 billion. Same-store sales are expected to increase by 9.1%.

Results: Check back Thursday night.

During the second-quarter earnings call in March, CFO Richard Galanti signaled that a membership price hike could come as soon as June. “At some point, it will happen, but stay tuned,” he said.

Costco currently has two tiers of membership at $60 and $120.

“At the end of the day, we certainly feel very good about our member loyalty, our success in getting members to move to executive member, which are the most loyal,” Galanti added.

Whether Costco can keep its shelves stocked is another question, with D.A. Davidson Company analyst Michael Baker stressing in a recent report that inventory shortages could even impact companies, like Costco, which should “hold up better on the top line.”

Costco Stock

Costco fell 0.9% to 433.60 in Wednesday’s stock market trading. Costco stock rose 1.9% on Tuesday.

COST stock broke past a 545-39 cup-with-handle buy point on March 17, rising to 612.27 on April 7. But shares have steadily retreated, breaking below their 50-day lien and the buy point on April 29. Even with modest gains this week, Costco stock is down nearly 18% in May.

Costco stock has a 73 Composite Rating. Its EPS Rating is 92.

Meanwhile, Walmart, which also owns Costco rival Sam’s Club, dipped 0.5% on Wednesday morning. Target stock rose 1.7%.

