Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It's Not Price)

Costco and Target Have a Huge Edge Over Walmart (It’s Not Price)

by

Low prices drive shoppers to stores but they don’t necessarily make them like shopping at those stores. That’s something Walmart (WMT) – Get Walmart Inc. Report has long had to deal with. 

It has locations within 10 miles of 90% of Americans. That means that a percentage of its shoppers likely visit for convenience, not because they love the chain.

Walmart has enjoyed a geographic advantage over two of its chief rivals, Target (TGT) – Get Target Corporation Report and Costco (COST) – Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report. Target has 1,931 locations and claims that “75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store.” 

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.